New documents reveal Amber Pasztor’s drug addiction, mental illness

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): Meth, cocaine, marijuana, and a bi-polar disorder to boot.

All of them show up in hundreds of documents that Child Protective Services has on Amber Pasztor, the Fort Wayne mother accused of smothering her two children to death before being arrested in Elkhart. Those documents were released Tuesday, according to ABC 57.

Those documents also reveal a possible motive into why she killed Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor last year. The children were removed from her care in 2015 after she was arrested. After the kids were sent to live with their grandparents, Amber Pasztor reportedly watched her children from a nearby field, even camping out at times, according to court documents. She also reportedly threatened her mother with a knife.

Paztor has lived with bipolar disorder since she was 16-year-old. She’s also tested positive for meth, cocaine, and marijuana over the years. She dodged drug tests in the weeks leading up to the crime while she plotted the murder, according to a witness.

Read more about the documents here.

Pasztor is due back in court on March 16.