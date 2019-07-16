New craft brewery set to open next month in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new craft brewery is setting up shop in Fort Wayne.

Fortlandia Brewing Company plans to open its doors to the public on August 9.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Fortlandia will be the first nano-brewery in the area, which means beer production will only be one barrel per batch. This allows the company to produce a large variety of flavors instead of mass-production of a smaller variety.

Fortlandia will be located at 1010 Spring Street, and will include a taproom. The company plans to expand into a larger space later on.