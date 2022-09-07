New Covid-19 booster shots have arrived in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The new Covid-19 booster shots have been approved by the CDC and have arrived in Fort Wayne.

This new booster shot targets the omicron subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. You must be 12 or older if you plan to get a Pfizer shot and 18 or older to get a Moderna shot.

Health experts encourage people to get the booster, especially if they haven’t had any of the boosters yet. Experts also say to pay special attention if you have received a booster.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein says “People that feel they are at higher risk, meaning they have other health diseases like COPD or lung disease or heart disease or diabetes, those people should definitely be getting a booster vaccine.”

The CDC says anyone that has been vaccinated and has been recently infected should wait three months after infection to get this booster.

According to the CDC, Covid-19 cases across the nation have dropped, however, deaths per day are at 400 which is a lot higher than last spring.