New contract for Medicaid operator

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide.

MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income residents through Hoosier Healthwise and the Healthy Indiana plan since 1994.

The new contract includes the possibility of two one-year extensions.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit health maintenance organization has hired its first health equity officer. MDwise says Anye Carson will oversee an action plan to reduce health disparities in its coverage.

The organization says Carson will incorporate culturally and linguistically appropriate services for MDwise members.

Carson most recently worked North Carolina-based clinical research organization Parexel. She also previously worked for the IUPUI Extension for Community Health Outcomes Center.