New company spins off from Ash Brokerage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based brokerage company has spawned a new tech startup.

It’s called JourneyGuide. The independent retirement income planning company is a spinoff from Ash Brokerage.

CEO Derek Trimble says the program has been one of Ash Brokerage’s top priorities in recent years, telling Inside Indiana Business that some of Ash’s partners have been “instrumental” in the company’s software designs.

JourneyGuide’s retirement planning software is focused on helping users learn about “guaranteed income streams” to help them prepare for retirement with more confidence.

You can learn more through this link.