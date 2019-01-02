New changes to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s a new year, which means new changes at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.

The News-Sentinel reports the business office at 3020 Hillegas Road will be adding an hour of service, allowing more time for residents to browse lost and found pets, and register their pets. Also, the adoption center will begin closing at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Also new this year, Animal Control Officers will no longer pick up animals owners wish to surrender. Instead, owners are required to visit the shelter to surrender their pets.

Animal Care & Control also recently partnered with Adopt-a-Pet.com in an effort to help those who need to surrender their pets. Through the site, pet owners can re-home their animals without ever bringing them to the shelter.

The new year also brings changes to permit pricing for breeders, groomers, pet shops and kennels.

Find out more by visiting fwacc.org.