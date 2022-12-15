New CEO Named At Fort Wayne Based Allied Payment Network, Inc.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based Allied Payment Network Inc. is appointing a new CEO. It was recently announced that Geoff Knapp will succeed Allied founder Ralph Marcuccilli, who will transition to the role of chairman of the board. According to Inside Indiana Business, Knapp joined Allied in 2020 as chief growth officer with a diverse background including more than 20 years of experience improving growth, profitability, and efficiency at various fintech companies, according to Allied. Allied provides payment technology and support for various financial institutions.