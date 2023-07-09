New Bishop Luers High School Principal Named

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): When students embark on a new academic year at Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne this August, Assistant Principal Scott Kreiger will be able to drop “assistant” from from his title.

According to a release, Bishop Kevin Rhoades and members of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend promoted Kreiger to the role of Principal which will be effective on July 17th. Kreiger replaces Jim Huth, who resigned back on June 30th.

Bishop Rhoades shared, “I am very grateful that Scott accepted the position of Principal at Bishop Luers High School. His experience in educational leadership and his commitment to the Catholic identity, mission, and strong academic program at Bishop Luers have impressed me greatly. Scott’s deep Catholic faith, his professionalism, and his love for education will help Bishop Luers continue to grow and flourish.”

Kreiger has a vast teaching background, including time spent at Canterbury High School, where he also coached boys and girls basketball for two decades, as well as teaching in Florida before returning to Northeast Indiana and joining Luers last year.