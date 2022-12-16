New Allen County fire districts get approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners approved four resolutions today that will bring big changes to county departments.

The Journal Gazette reports that commissioners voted unanimously for expanding the existing Southwest Fire Protection District, converting the Northeast Fire Territory to a district and creating the Northwest and West Central Fire Protection districts.

Jeff Bellamy, an attorney representing all county departments involved, said the moves were needed and will improve mutual aid pacts and promote efficiency in staffing and finances.