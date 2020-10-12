New agreement approved by Redevelopment Commission moves Electric Works forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The redevelopment of the former General Electric campus into Electric Works is closer to becoming a reality.

The Redevelopment Commission on Monday approved a new Economic Development Agreement. Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that the new agreement follows the cancellation of a previous agreement earlier in the summer – which commission members said was not a mistake.

Additional steps will be necessary to finalize financing, however, officials with the project say that is likely before the end of the year