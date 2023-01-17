New accelerated nursing degree program launched

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Students in northeast Indiana interested in a nursing career have a new path to take that would help them earn a degree in 13 months. Parkview Health, Indiana Tech and Huntington University have partnered to launch a new accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The program will be taught by Huntington nursing faculty on Indiana Tech’s main campus in Fort Wayne. Parkview Health will place students in clinical settings during the program and job placement after graduating.

“Now, more than ever, there is a critical need for skilled, dedicated nurses. This Parkview Health, Indiana Tech and Huntington University partnership brings together a high-quality degree program, excellent facilities in a convenient location, and outstanding tuition support and job placement opportunities for every student,” said Steve Herendeen, Indiana Tech Vice President for Enrollment Management.

The partners say this program is for students who already have a bachelor’s degree in any field and have completed key pre-requisites for the full-time, in-person program.

Parkview Health says students who successfully complete the degree can have their full tuition covered, as well as a job.

“We are confident that the immersive clinical experiences in our Parkview facilities throughout the region will prepare students for a smooth transition into an exciting and fulfilling career as Parkview nurses,” said Erin LaCross, senior vice president, nursing professional development, Parkview Health.

The first classes will begin in August. The new accelerated will admit up to 25 students for the first cohort. The second cohort will begin studies in January 2024.