NET 43 officers search two Kosciusko County homes, five arrested

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Five people were arrested in Kosciusko County last week after police served search warrants at two area homes.

Based on information gathered from several traffic stops in Kosciusko County, NET 43 officers first obtained a search warrant for 4542 W. 400 N. It was served just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15.

During the search, police found 131 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin and an abundance of stolen tools and lawn equipment. Police report the stolen equipment was taken from storage units throughout the area, and has an estimated value of $25,000.

Three people were arrested as a result of the search, and face the following charges:

Frank S. Daniels, 34 of Middlebury Dealing Methamphetamine Possession of Methamphetmine Maintaining a Common Nuisance Bond: $25,000 surety plus $250 cash

Kendall E. Rodgers, 25 of Middlebury Dealing Methamphetamine Possession of a Narcotic Drug Bond: $25,000 surety plus $250 cash

Chad A. Thompson, 52 of Warsaw Maintaining a Common Nuisance Possession of Methamphetamine Bond: $25,000 surety plus $250 cash



A separate search warrant was simultaneously executed at 8280 E. US 30, lot 52 by NET 43 officers.

Officers found one ounce of methamphetamine inside the home, and the following people were arrested:

Troy D. Howard, 52 of Pierceton Dealing Methamphetamine Bond: $25,000 surety plus $250 cash

Maryjean E. Howard, 51 of Elkhart Dealing Methamphetamine Bond: $25,000 surety plus $250 cash



All five arrested are booked in the Kosciusko County Jail.

All photos supplied by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.