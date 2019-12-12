Nestle selling ice cream division, including Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nestle USA has sold its ice cream operations, including their plant in Fort Wayne.

The Swiss company announced a $4-billion transaction Wednesday that transfers the ice cream operations to Froneri, which Nestle itself created three years ago, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Froneri is already in charge of Nestle’s ice cream operations in several other countries, and this move makes them the biggest ice cream company on earth.

Just how this move will impact the Fort Wayne plant is currently unclear.