Nestle recalling cookie dough over rubber contamination

NATIONWIDE (Network Indiana): Another reason you shouldn’t eat raw cookie dough — it might contain pieces of rubber.

Nestlé is recalling 26 different ready-to-bake, refrigerated cookie dough products because they might be contaminated with “food-grade rubber,” the company announced Thursday.

The recall covers tubes, tubs, and bars of cookie dough that include batch codes that begin with 9189 and run through 9295.

To find the batch code, flip the package over and look for the “Use By” date. The batch code will be the first set of numbers to the right of the date.

If you own any of the recalled cookie dough, you can return it to the store for a refund.