Neighborhood health unveils mobile unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (PRESS RELEASE): Neighborhood Health continues to expand its reach and care capabilities with the addition of a new mobile-services unit.

The organization officially debuted the unit at an event this morning at its southeast Fort Wayne location. Neighborhood Health’s new mobile-services unit will enable the organization to expand the provisions of its comprehensive health care services to at-need and underserved populations throughout the city.

“This mobile-services unit is an important expansion of our capabilities and will play a critical role in helping us continue to move our mission forward,” said Angie Zaegel, President and CEO of Neighborhood Health. “We are incredibly thankful to the many people whose support and commitment made the development of this vehicle possible – and we are incredibly excited to begin taking it out into the community as we continue to remove the healthcare inequities too many in our community still suffer from.”

The WIFI-enabled Sprinter van features a private exam area, on-board access to patient electronic health records, and a generator for continuous heating, cooling and lighting. Neighborhood Health initially plans to use the unit in support of its ongoing COVID testing and vaccination efforts.

“Being able to make our services easier to access is how we continue to build a healthier and more connected community,” said Cindy Geisler, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Neighborhood Health. “This is an exciting day for our organization, our patients and our community.”