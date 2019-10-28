Needle found in Trick or Treat candy in Van Wert

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Van Wert Police have issued a warning to parents after a mother found a needle inside a piece of candy over the weekend.

Our partners in news at ABC-21 report that Van Wert Police shared photos of an orange piece of candy with a needle inside and that they are reminding parents to inspect every single piece of candy before allowing children to have it.

Other safety tips include only letting children have treats after returning home and inspecting them as well as only eating candy in its original wrapper. Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462.