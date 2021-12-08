Nearly all Northeast Indiana counties “red” on state COVID-19 map

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Nearly all of the Northeast Indiana counties are “red” on the state’s COVID-19 advisory level map.

The lone outlier, Adams County, is “orange” on the color-coded map.

The map gives a weekly 2-metric score based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the 7-day all tests positivity rate. Counties color-coded as “red” have 200 more more cases per 100,000 residents, with a 15 percent or higher positivity rate for all tests in the last week.

A county must remain at a lower weekly two-metric score for two consecutive weeks to move down to a lower advisory level per Indiana Department of Health guidelines.

Allen County reported 435 new positive cases Wednesday.