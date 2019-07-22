Nearly 5,000 impacted by storm-fueled outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Strong storms that pushed through the area left almost 5,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers without power Sunday night.

The outage started at about 6:20pm, with the largest impacting neighborhoods on the northeast side of town, after a substation went down.

More than 4,000 customers were in the dark in the area along East State between Beacon and Lahmeyer. Another outage affected close to 600 customers on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Downed trees and branches were the biggest reason for the service interruptions.

Just a handful of outages remained early this morning.