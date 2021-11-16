Nearly 30 apply for vacated Southwest Allen County Schools Board seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Southwest Allen County Schools have received 29 qualified applications to full the open seat vacated by former board member Tom Rhoades.

Those interested in the seat were asked to submit their applications by noon Tuesday. The School Board will review the applications during an executive session tonight.

The Board then may interview select applicants in a public forum on the 30th of November. The person nominated and approved on December 1 to serve out Rhoades remaining year.