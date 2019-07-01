Nearly 2,000 in Fort Wayne went without power today

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Nearly 2,000 customers had their power go out this morning leaving them without air conditioning on a day when temperatures were expected to reach into the 90’s.

The outage started around 10:40 a.m. on Monday in the eastern part of the city. As of noon, only 250 of those customers had their power back.

Indiana Michigan Power confirmed that an equipment problem caused the power to go out in the city according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Tracy Warner, I&M spokesman, states that he believes that all power will be restored by 5:00 p.m. Monday evening.