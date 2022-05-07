NCGA on Fair Fertilizer Markets

The National Corn Growers Association responded to the recent USDA public comment period on its report titled “Access to Fertilizer: Competition and Supply Chain Concerns” by launching a call-to-action. The call got made to aid corn growers in raising a collective voice on this important and timely issue. “We need a unified message if we’re going to effectively reach Washington decision-makers on this important issue,” says NCGA Vice President of Public Policy, Brook Appleton. “That’s why it’s critical that corn growers take this opportunity to submit comments to USDA, including detailed information on how rising input costs are impacting their operation.” The call-to-action encourages corn growers to comment specifically on fertilizer accessibility, price volatility, and market competition. The public comment period will close on May 16. “This is an opportunity to grab a seat at the table during an important discussion,” Appleton adds. For more information on how to submit comments, go to ncga.com.