NCGA Calls on EPA to Rescind 2015 WOTUS Rule

The National Corn Growers Association asked the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers to rescind the 2015 “waters of the United States” rule, also known as WOTUS. NCGA President Wesley Spurlock called the 2015 rule inconsistent with the aims of the Clean Water Act, and noted that the rule also “has the perverse effect of making it harder for farmers to practice good soil and water conservation, nutrient management, and water quality protection practices.” Farming practices such as grass waterways and buffer strips reduce sediment and nutrient runoff, but under the 2015 rule, these practices are discouraged. Spurlock says the NCGA is ready to help write a new rule that provides farmers with clarity and certainty, reduces red tape, and encourages farming practices that improve water quality.

A copy of NCGA’s full comments can be found here: www.ncga.com/upload/files/documents/pdf/Comments/NCGA-Comments-on-Proposed-WOTUS-Recision-and-Recodify-Rule-FINAL.pdf