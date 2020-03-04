RNC National Spokesperson Liz Harrington doesn’t think any Democratic Candidate stands a chance against President Trump

By
Jay Prince
-

RNC National Spokesperson joins FWMN to recap Super Tuesday.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here