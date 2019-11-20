Navy to explore revoking Gallagher’s SEAL status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne native whose rank in the Navy was restored by President Trump last week might have his status as a SEAL taken away.

A Navy board will be reviewing Eddie Gallagher‘s status in the elite group, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

RELATED: Trump restores local SEAL’s rank

President Trump restored Gallagher’s rank after he was demoted over a conviction for posing for a photo with the corpse of an ISIS fighter. He was acquitted of murder charges in that same case.

SEAL Commander Rear Admiral Collin Green will make the final decision over whether Gallagher, a Bishop Dwenger High School graduate, will keep the Trident pin that identifies him as a SEAL.