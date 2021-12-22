Navy team to aid Indiana’s largest hospital amid COVID surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal officials are sending a 23-person U.S. Navy team to Indiana’s largest hospital to help relieve staffers exhausted and overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The U.S. Army North in San Antonio said Monday that medical personnel from the Navy team, including physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists, will travel to IU Health Methodist Hospital, just north of downtown Indianapolis, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Indiana Department of Health told the Indianapolis Business Journal that the hospital would receive four doctors, 14 nurses, two registered technicians and three administrative staffers.

The hospital’s parent, Indiana University Health, had requested staffing assistance from FEMA.

IU Health spokeswoman Lisa Tellus said the Navy team will work at the hospital for 30 days, starting this week, and be integrated into its medical units “in areas of greatest need.”