Natural Gas & Petroleum Prices Continue To Rise

Low inventories around the world have made the heating fuel more expensive than it has been in years. Natural-gas prices have surged, prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market more than a decade ago. U.S. natural-gas futures ended Friday at $5.105 per million British thermal units. They were about half that six months ago and have leapt 17% this month.

Fourth generation oil and gas professional. He has a leadership team with over 100 years of combined oil gas exploration development experience and maintains an operating staff of industry specialists, including geoscientists, engineers, field operations, finance, accounting and land professionals Jay Young joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the problem.

