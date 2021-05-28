Nationwide health study puts Indiana in bottom ten

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): A digital healthcare company has released its list of the healthiest states in the U.S., and Indiana finds itself in an unfortunate position.

Atlanta-based Sharecare says their study, which was done in partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health, lists the Hoosier State 41st on the list. The study looked at the well-being of more than 450,000 people across all 50 states in categories like physical health, food access, and healthcare access.

Massachusetts came in on top, while Mississippi came in at number 50. Find a link to the full study here.