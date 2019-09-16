National Public Lands Day brings free admission to DNR properties

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – There will be free admission to Indiana’s State Parks, State Forests, State Recreation Areas and Fish & Wildlife Areas (FWAs) where there are normally entrance fees on September 28 in recognition of National Public Lands Day.

National Public Lands Day is the biggest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands.

Indiana DNR says there are volunteer opportunities for National Public Lands Day. Opportunities include work at Clifty Falls State Park, Greene-Sullivan State Forest, Mississinewa Lane State Park, Prophetstown State Park, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Blue Grass FWA, Summit Lake State Park, Salamonie Lake, O’Bannon Woods State Park, J.E. Roush Lake FWA and more. Anyone who would like to be a volunteer on National Public Lands Day can learn more by clicking here.

People who wish to visit a DNR property on September 28 will be able to engage in events at the properties. Some events will include, hikes, pioneer activities, crafts, and live bird shows.

For a complete list of programs, click here, and look for September 28.

For more information on National Public Lands Day, click here.