National Guard to deploy at Long-Term Healthcare Facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): At the direction of Governor Eric Holcomb, the Indiana National Guard will mobilize teams of guardsmen on Monday to 133 of the state’s facilities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brigadier General Dale Lyles, adjutant general for the Indiana National Guard, said during Governor Eric Holcomb’s virtual press conference Wednesday the state is also planning to expand its national guard assistance to all 534 of the state’s long-term care facilities over the next three weeks.

Lyles says the guardsmen will assist with prevention checklists, data entry, staff and visitor screenings, and wellness checks at the healthcare facilities through the end of the year. He says the goal of the effort is to give staff at the long-term care centers the ability to focus more on patient care.

According to Lyles, the guardsmen are being trained by medical professionals on proper healthcare procedures at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh. All guardsmen will be tested and monitored regularly.