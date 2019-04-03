National Gridiron League cancels 2019 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It turns out there won’t be indoor football in Fort Wayne this year.

The National Gridiron League has informed teams and coaches that the 2019 season will not take place, according to the Journal Gazette. That means the Indiana Blue Bombers won’t be taking the field at the Memorial Coliseum either.

League President and owner Joe McClendon says the league will try again in 2020 under new ownership. A reason for the cancellation of the 2019 season wasn’t given.

The Blue Bombers would have been the fifth attempt at indoor football in Fort Wayne after four failed tries between 2003 and 2010.