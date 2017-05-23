Nathan’s and Curtis hot dogs recalled after metal found in packaging

CINCINNATI (AP) – More than 200,000 pounds (90,700 kilograms) of hot dogs are being recalled after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.

Two brands were recalled including 14-ounce packages of “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks”, with a best-used-by date of August 19, and 16-ounce packages of “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks”, with a best-used-by date of June 15.

Packages have “Est. 296” on the sides and were shipped nationwide.

John Morrell and Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio, said it had received three complaints and notified the federal government Friday. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions to the products.