Nathan Gotsch formally launches his campaign for Indiana’s 3rd District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Independent candidate for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, Nathan Gotsch, formally launched his campaign at an event in Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Supporters gathered in downtown Fort Wayne as Gotsch laid out his vision for his campaign and discussed what is needed to represent the district. He also explained the “hurdle” he had to clear in order to qualify as an independent candidate. That being having to obtain at least 4,598 signatures. He said he submitted more than 7,000 signatures last week to the Indiana Secretary of State.

Gotsch will continue his campaign launch with a series of events throughout the district in the coming weeks.