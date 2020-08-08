Nathan Brown on Indy 500 Changes

This week’s episode: Nathan Brown, motorsports insider for the IndyStar, joins to discuss no fans allowed in the stands for this year’s Indy 500, possibilities for the 33rd entry and the odds of Jimmie Johnson running an IndyCar race this year.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

