NACS to let parents decide on remote or in-person learning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools will let parents decide whether their children attend school in person or remotely.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the school board approved the initial plan Monday that allow that choice.

Additionally, students in grades 6-12 will be required to wear face masks. Kindergarten through 5th grade will only have the mask requirement on the bus.

All work stations will be kept three feet apart as well.

Superintendent Chris Himsel says that the school district has been working to make certain schools re-open safely.