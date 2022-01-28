NACS To Consider Temporary Superintendent Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools board will meet Monday to consider a temporary superintendent recommendation.

The special meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Superintendent Chris Himsel’s leave of absence which ends on Monday received board approval back on January 10th as Himsel originally told The Journal Gazette he was addressing health concerns during his leave.

The board designated Gloria Shamanoff as acting superintendent back on January 10th, as she has been assistant superintendent since 2000. No details were available Thursday about the temporary superintendent recommendation listed on Monday’s agenda. Himsel has been superintendent since 2010.