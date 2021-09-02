NACS Teaching assistant claims she was fired over mask rules

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A classroom assistant at a high school in Fort Wayne says she was fired because she refused to wear a mask in school. Claire South says the rules at Northwest Allen County Schools say masks are required only if you cannot socially distance 6 feet apart.

She says she was more than six feet away from students in her study hall class — and that she even had it measured out — but she says the principal at Carroll High School ignored that and pushed her out this week when she refused to put a mask on.

However, some anonymous NACS staffers say they were told to wear masks around students regardless of whether or not they were six feet away.

The school district began requiring masks this week, through October 14th.