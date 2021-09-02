NACS Teaching assistant claims she was fired over mask rules

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A classroom assistant at a high school in Fort Wayne says she was fired because she refused to wear a mask in school. Claire South says the rules at Northwest Allen County Schools say masks are required only if you cannot socially distance 6 feet apart.
She says she was more than six feet away from students in her study hall class — and that she even had it measured out — but she says the principal at Carroll High School ignored that and pushed her out this week when she refused to put a mask on.
However, some anonymous NACS staffers say they were told to wear masks around students regardless of whether or not they were six feet away.
The school district began requiring masks this week, through October 14th.
When will these school stooges STOP listening the lying CDC. Masks do not work. No study shows they do work. Many show they do not work. But when the CDC lies, the state health department lies, the local health department lies, and most importantly the politicians and media lie and cancel anyone who disagrees the country is DOOMED. We are NO LONGER a free People. We are being conditioned to blindly follow the elitists from DC. Why haven;t the media investigated these lies. There are plenty of legitimate doctors who know the truth. Ask yourself why up to 40% of medical workers refuse the vaccine. Well it isn’t really a vaccine because it has no better efficacy than the annual flu shot. So it is a shot not a vaccine. I wore my mask out in public yet still got Covid. Many people get the shot and still get Covid and some die from Covid.Yet you can get hit by a dump truck crossing a street. the coroner will say you died of Covid even though you died of dump truck blunt force trauma. Coroners and doc tors lie too it seems.