NACS Superintendent Formally Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Chris Himsel made the news official on Monday Night in regards to his retirement as Superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools after serving as the district’s superintendent for the last 12 years. According to a release from NACS, Himsel’s last official day as Superintendent will be June 30th.

The Northwest Allen County school board unanimously approved the terms of the retirement agreement Monday night which allows Himsel to remain on medical leave from now until June 30th. Himsel went on leave at the beginning of the school year as the district dealt with Covid-19 protocols. At the end of January the district appointed Dr. Steve Yager as interim superintendent as Yager’s contract for temporary superintendent role expires at the end of June.