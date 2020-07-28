NACS sets August 12th return date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another area school district has finalized its back-to-school plans.

The Northwest Allen County Schools board approved reopening plans last night, with August 12th set as a start date for students to return to classes. Much like the other school districts in our area, NACS students will be able to choose between in-person or online classes.

The school district’s plan includes extra cleaning protocols, social distance and hand-cleaning policies, requires masks for entering and exiting buildings as well as on buses, and an extra lunch period to help spread students out more.