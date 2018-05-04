NACS referendum seeks to build new elementary school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The US Senate Race may be the headliner, but it’s not the only issue Allen County voters will tackle during the May 8th primaries.

One with arguably more impact on a local level will be a referendum for Northwest Allen County Schools to issue about $34-million in bonds. The News-Sentinel reports the money would go toward building a new elementary school, as well as installing safety upgrades and covering the cost for efficiency projects at various NACS buildings.

Superintendent Chris Himsel says that if the referendum passes, it won’t mean much for the average property tax owner: their rate will either stay the same or actually drop slightly.

Himsel says the new elementary school is needed thanks to enrollment growth that’s expected to keep rising.