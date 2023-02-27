NACS Officials Cancel School Play Following Parental Backlash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials within Northwest Allen County Schools are facing backlash after a play featuring LGBTQ representation was canceled at Carroll High School after two days of auditions. The Journal Gazette reports that an online petition protesting the decision about “Marian: The True Story of Robin Hood” surpassed 2,000 signatures Sunday evening.

The petition gained nationwide exposure from well-known figures to sign and share the document. The online petition said the play includes a same-sex couple and a nonbinary character. It blamed the cancellation on complaints by some parents and adults within the NACS community, claiming some registered their dissatisfaction “using threatening tones.” The play was called off, the petition states, due to what administrators claimed was “safety concerns for the students involved.”

NACS officials have not yet issued comment on the decision.