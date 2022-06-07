NACS New Superintendent Set To Be Approved Tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Northwest Allen County Schools board is expected to end its superintendent search tonight with the expected of an approval of a contract for Wayne Barker. According to The Journal Gazette, the three-year agreement offers Barker, who is a former NACS teacher with superintendent experience elsewhere, an annual base salary of $189,500 with potential for yearly $7,500 raises based on performance. Set for 6 p.m. in the boardroom, the special meeting is the culmination of a process set in motion March 28, when the five-member board formally accepted Superintendent Chris Himsel’s retirement and terms ending his 12-year tenure. Himsel has been on medical leave since December and will remain on leave through June 30th, which marks his retirement date. Barker will start at NACS on July 1st, pending board approval tonight.