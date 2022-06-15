NACS Names New Assistant Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools’ new administrative team is taking shape. As NACS new Superintendent, Wayne Barker is set to take over as the district’s top official on July 1st, the school board on Monday unanimously promoted Bill Toler from Maple Creek Middle School principal to assistant superintendent. That change will become official on the same day. Toler replaces Gloria Shamanoff, who is retiring June 30 after 22 years in the role. Barker told The Journal Gazette last week that he was involved in the hiring process for assistant superintendent and that he was confident NACS would have a great candidate to succeed Shamanoff.