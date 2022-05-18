NACS Moving Forward In Naming Next Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools set to welcome back a former teacher as its new superintendent. Pending board approval in June, Wayne Baker was named as the top candidate for the position Tuesday during Northwest Allen County Schools meeting. According to The Journal Gazette, Board President, Ron Felger said that Barker was his top candidate to lead the 8,000 student district. Barker would return to NACS with experience leading two smaller school systems at Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, which has less than 2,000 students, and School City of Mishawaka, which has almost 5,300 students. Felger said he plans to introduce a motion seeking to offer Barker a superintendent contract as soon as possible. Barker would replace longtime Superintendent Chris Himsel, who has been on medical leave for undisclosed reasons since December and is scheduled to retire June 30th.