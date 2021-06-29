NACS Easing Mask Requirements

By
Michael McIntyre
-
Photo Supplied/Northwest Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The Northwest Allen County Schools board decided Monday to make masks optional for its second summer session.

The policy will continue into fall semester barring significant changes to current COVID-19 conditions according to spokeswoman Lizette Downey said.

According to the Journal-Gazette, the board voted 4-0 in favor of the proposal, with one board member absent.

While the decision was met with mostly positive response, the Northwest Allen County Educators Association said in a statement that it is premature to declare “complete victory over the pandemic” because there are still children and adults who are not vaccinated and are vulnerable.

