NACS debuts new school buses

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): New, safer school buses are hitting the rotation for Northwest Allen County Schools.

The new, $100,000-a-piece buses were shown off at Carroll Middle School Monday. They’re designed to better protect students and the driver, with higher seat backs, seat belts, and nine cameras in each bus.

Bus driver Matt Beers tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that last addition is key:

“I don’t have to rely on getting stories straight, I can pull the tapes and see exactly what happened, and if someone were to levy some kind of unwarranted accusation against myself, I do have that footage there to back me up.”

The district will also install seatbelts in its entire fleet of buses over the next five years. SOQ