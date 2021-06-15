NACS board tables move to make masks optional

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A motion to make face masks optional at Northwest Allen County Schools didn’t make it to a vote last night.

Board member Steve Bartkus made the motion at last night’s meeting, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, but it was tabled until June 28th. Superintendent Chris Himsel says he understands how those who want to do away with the requirement feel, but they’re waiting to hear back on requests for new guidance from local health leaders.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s not ready to unmask,” Himsel said. “But when is it safe to do so? That’s what we’re talking with the medical experts to know when we achieved that moment.”

If Bartkus’s motion is approved later this month, it would make masks optional for NACS staff and students as of July 1st.