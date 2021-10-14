NACS board extends mask mandate until December 18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A mask mandate for Northwest Allen County Schools will continue until mid-December at the earliest.

In a meeting that was only open to the public via YouTube due to what school district officials said were security concerns, the board voted 3 to 2 to continue a mask mandate that was implemented around Labor Day after NACS facilities saw a big jump in student COVID-19 cases and quarantines. According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, those case numbers have since dropped off dramatically.

Board President Kent Somers and member Steve Bartkus voted “no.”

Prior to last night, the school board also suspended public comments at meetings after some opponents to the masking rules became disruptive, and according to NACS officials, on recommendations from local law enforcement. An Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy disputed that on Fort Wayne’s Morning News today, saying the department had made no efforts to tell the district how to run meetings.