Myers to seek Democratic Gubernatorial nomination

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The first Indiana Democrat to challenge Governor Eric Holcomb in next year’s election has been revealed.

Former State Health Commissioner Dr. Woody Myers is in, according to an interview with the Journal Gazette. The 65-year-old says he has been looking for another chance to serve in public office after coming up short seeking a Congressional nomination in 2008.

Myers says Indiana has had 15 years of one-party rule, and “it’s time for a change,” saying he’ll focus on overhauling the state’s educational funding system and doing more to lower healthcare costs. Myers adds he does not support so-called “Medicare for all” efforts.

Holcomb is expected to make his re-election bid official this Saturday.