Muscle Car business to locate in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): The owner of Myers Performance Engineering in the Delaware County town of Yorktown has announced plans to establish his muscle car business, including its world headquarters, in a historic building in downtown Muncie.

Steve Myers says he worked with economic development officials to acquire the nearly 100-year-old building that served as a garage for decades.

“The automobile played a big part in our lives, but as we grew, that’s gotten away. A lot of cars look the same. I want to help bring back car culture in Delaware County,” said Myers.

In addition to Myers Performance Engineering, Myers says the building will house also a parts shop for classic hot rods and a collection of classic cars.

The East Central Indiana Regional Planning District says the structure is deeply rooted in the auto space, having served as an auto garage, a municipal office, even a bakery distribution center. But it has sat vacant for decades and is in disrepair.