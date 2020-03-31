Muriel Wallenstein, widow of Bob Chase, passes at 96

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Muriel Wallenstein, better known as Murph Chase, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 96 according to the Journal Gazette.

She was the widow of longtime WOWO and Komets broadcaster Bob Chase, who himself died in 2016.

The couple met in Munising, Michigan in 1948 and got married on April 6, 1950. Their first date was a hockey game.

They moved to Fort Wayne in 1953, with Bob Chase accepting a job at WOWO, where the program director at the time suggested Bob change his last name. He went with Chase, Wallenstein’s maiden name.

She was a nurse, and the couple had three children together, plus another son from her previous marriage. That child passed in 2017.

Wallenstein also leaves nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchilden.